//Turner Center features Jerry Newman in American Soundtrack Vol. VIII

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host local talent with worldwide sound in a celebration of the best American radio hits of all time at American Soundtrack Vol. VIII on Saturday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center, sponsored by Hanover Advisors. Backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra, the lineup of live performances and local talent is sure to encourage audience members to their feet.

Among an impressive list of local talent, American Soundtrack will feature Valdosta native Newman. Newman has performed in various bands with local musicians since 1965 and will be celebrating his sixth year performing with American Soundtrack.

“This show is a huge contribution to live music and is the highest quality of musical programs in our region,” said Newman. “Nothing supersedes the lights, sounds, theatrics, and especially the performers.”

Newman hopes the American Soundtrack will influence people to become more involved with live music after they experience this spectacular live show, the product of so many talented musicians’ labor and love.

Tickets for American Soundtrack Vol. VIII are $75 and include reserved seating, a heavy hors d’oeuvre buffet, and a full cash bar. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit turnercenter.org, call 229.247.2787, or visit the offices at 527 N. Patterson Street.