//Tifton woman arrested for felony murder

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Makes Arrest in Tifton Murder Investigation

Tifton, GA (July 13, 2021) – On Saturday, July 10, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Alexis Danielle Banks, age 22, of Albany, for felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Banks is being held at the Crisp County Jail.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 11:22 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a shooting investigation involving multiple victims in the 4800 block of Union Road, Tifton, Tift County, GA. A house party was being held at the location when the shooting occurred. Upon law enforcement arrival, it was discovered that Jada Golson, age 23, had been shot. Golson later died at a local hospital. Chadwick Sears, age 31, of Tifton, GA and Tenaya Ladale Hill, age 20, of Tifton, GA, also suffered from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

The body of Jada Golson was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at 229-777-2080. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.