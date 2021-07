Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Lowndes County Schools announced that facial coverings will no longer be required, but optional, for the 2021-2022 school year. The announcement noted that, based on CDC guidance, the Lowndes County Board of Education may issue a requirement to wear facial coverings.

Additionally, Lowndes County Schools will be offering face-to-face instruction only for the new school year with no virtual options.

