//Coffee Co. SR 32 reopens, traffic moved to new bridge

Share with friends











Release:

DOUGLAS – State Route (SR) 32 reopened late this afternoon, Monday, July 19, as traffic was shifted to the newly-constructed bridge at Seventeen Mile River east of Douglas.

Georgia Department of Transportation personnel worked with the contractor to get the new bridge ready for traffic. This remains a work zone. Motorists are reminded to follow the posted speed limit and watch for workers and equipment. Some work remains to be done at the new bridge and the contractor will begin demolishing the adjacent detour bridge that was utilized during construction. It closed July 13 for evaluation.

The new bridge replaces the previous one that was built in 1955.