//Wild Adventures extends job opportunities to 15-year-olds

Release:

Wild Adventures to Hire 15-Year-Olds

Applicants Can Receive “On-The-Spot” Interview at Job Fair

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia will now hire 15-year-old employees to meet rising demand.

“I really look at this as an opportunity for young teens to earn for themselves and gain experience that will serve them well moving forward,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Our team members develop an excellent work ethic, acquire new skills and learn how to be leaders. I don’t think you can ask for a better first job.”

Positions are available now for 15-year-old hires in the merchandise, games and admissions departments. Valid work permits are required.

“We are also hiring for all departments and making changes to our hourly pay rates,” said Vigue. “We want to attract the best candidates to join our team and serve our guests.”

According to Vigue, some positions start at $10 an hour. Positions are available in ride maintenance, attractions, aquatics, park services, admissions, food and beverage, games and more.

Wild Adventures will host a Job Fair on Monday, June 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with “on-the-spot” interviews. Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application before the Job Fair at WildAdventures.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 15-years-old.

“The hiring process is simple, and in many cases we will present an employment offer before applicants leave the job fair,” said Vigue.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.