//VLPRA providing “Camp in a Bag”

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is bringing the fun home with our free “Camp in a Bag” activity kits in the month of July. VLPRA is giving out 100 bags each week filled with crafts and games for kids 5-10 years old.

VLPRA’s drive through bag pickup starts at noon every Thursday in July at VLPRA’s main office. Staff will hand out bags as long as supplies last. Bags are limited and are first come, first serve.

Each week has a different theme and corresponding activities. The initial bag on July 1st is “Red, White, and Blue” themed, filled with activities celebrating Independence Day. Other themes include “Under the Sea”, “Into the Wild”, and “Out of this World”.

Swing on by Thursday and pick up your Camp in a Bag before they are all gone!



What: Camp in a Bag Activity Kits

Who: Everyone!

When: July 1st, July 8th, July 15th, July 22nd, and July 29th at noon on each date

Where: VLPRA Administration Office, 1901 North Forrest Street

How much: FREE