//Valdosta: Precautionary boil water advisory issued to some city water customers

Release:

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued to Some City Water Customers

Please Note: The following Boil Water Advisory is ONLY for the area on the attached photos. The areas include Breckendrive Drive, Princeton Lane, Cambridge Drive, Wesley Road, Sussex Drive, Britain Drive, Brandon Drive, Bellhaven Drive, Breckland Drive, Staten Crossing Apartments, Allison Drive, Jennifer Circle, Clark Circle, and Oak Garden Drive.

The City of Valdosta is issuing this advisory due to a 12-inch water main break in the 3000 Block of North Oak Street Extension that occurred on Tuesday, June 29. On Wednesday, June 30, Crews were able to isolate and drain a section of the water main in order to start making necessary repairs. This caused some water customers to lose water supply. The repair was completed around 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews will now work to reopen valves and flush hydrants. The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly. The complete CDC guidance can be found at this website: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html

The advisory is in effect until City of Valdosta has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the Advisory is lifted. Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

Thank you for your understanding throughout this emergency repair situation. If you have any questions, please call City of Valdosta Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Jason Barnes at 229-333-1881 or email jbarnes@valdostacity.com.