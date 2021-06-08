//Valdosta man arrested, attempted to steal air conditioner unit

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Sims, Wilson T, African American male, age 27, resident of Valdosta

On June 5, 2021, at approximately 11:02 am., a citizen called E911 and reported seeing a subject, later identified as Wilson Sims, exiting a vacant apartment with an air conditioner unit. The witnesses were able to get Sims to put the air conditioner down and stay at the location until Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers arrived at the locations. Further investigation found Sims had been given a criminal trespass warning for the La Hacienda Apartments. Sims was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with burglary (felony) and criminal trespass after notice (misdemeanor).

“The complainants quick actions led to this offender being arrested before he could get away with the stolen property.” Lt. Scottie Johns