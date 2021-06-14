//LHS Viking general tickets to go on sale June 22

Share with friends











Release:

Viking football season ticket holders have one week remaining to renew their season tickets. The 2019 season ticket holders have until Friday, June 18, to claim the seats they held in 2019. After this date all remaining tickets will be sold to the general public.

Reserve seat packages are good for the six (6) home regular season games and one (1) preseason game/scrimmage. The cost per seat is $65 for the season.

On Monday June 21, all season ticket holders, Viking Touchdown Club members, and 2020 season ticket holders can swap, upgrade, and/or purchase additional tickets. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday June 22.

All tickets must be purchased and picked up from the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The ticket office is located in the east end of the building across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours for the week of June 14 are as follows.

Monday – Thursday – June 14 – June 17 – 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Friday June 18 – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Final Day to Renew