//LCS announces 2021-22 Board meeting schedule

Lowndes County Schools

2021-2022 Board Meeting Schedule

Regular Meetings

July 19 Board Office

August 9 Board Office

September 20 Board Office

October 18 Board Office

November 8 Board Office

December 6 Board Office

January 10 Board Office

February 21 Board Office

March 14 Board Office

April 18** Board Office

May 9 Board Office

June 20 Board Office

Work Sessions

August 2 Clyattville Elementary School

September 13 Dewar Elementary School

October 4 Hahira Elementary School

November 1 Lake Park Elementary School

February 7 Moulton-Branch Elementary School

March 7 Pine Grove Elementary School

April 12 Westside Elementary School (Tuesday)

May 2** Hahira Middle School

**In accordance with Georgia House Bill 65, the Lowndes County Board of Education will be discussing the FY 23 Operating Budget on April 18, 2022 and May 2, 2022.

There will not be a Work Session in July, December, January, and June.

ALL REGULAR BOARD MEETINGS AND WORK SESSION MEETINGS WILL BEGIN AT 6:00 PM. ALL REGULAR MEETINGS WILL BE HELD AT LOWNDES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. ALL WORK SESSION MEETINGS WILL BE HELD AT SCHOOLS LISTED ABOVE.