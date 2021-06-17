//LCFR relates recent history leading to expansion

Share with friends











Release:

LCFR From 2005 to 2021 – Service Expansion

In 2005, Lowndes County hired the first two full-time firefighters in Lowndes County to work a day shift. A few years later, the paid staff was expanded to twelve firefighters and Station 10 (LCFR Headquarters, Highway 84 East) was built to house them along with fire administration.

In 2020, three additional firefighters were added to the twelve at Station 10. This addition provided for two full-time staffed trucks to respond 24/7 to structure fires in unincorporated Lowndes County.

In 2021, under the leadership of Fire Chief Lloyd Green, Lowndes County will hire thirty-six firefighters to include sergeants, lieutenants and an additional three battalion chiefs. In addition, administrative leadership has expanded to include an assistant chief, training chief and a second fire inspector/educator in the fire marshal’s office.

The expansion will include three additional stations to house new personnel. Timeframes for activation are as follows:

Clyattville – September/November 2021

Bemiss – April/May 2022

North Lowndes – June/July 2022

The 2021/2022 expansion will create 43 jobs, decrease response times, provide for additional support to manage EMS calls, meet the growing need for fire protection in the unincorporated area due to an increase in residential development and help manage Lowndes County’s ISO rating.