//Wiregrass Instructor named finalist for TCSG Rick Perkins award

Share with friends











Release:

Wiregrass Tech’s Rick Perkins Winner Named Top State Finalist

Valdosta – Wiregrass’ 2021 Rick Perkins winner, Cherlyn Sands – Anderson, Adult Education Instructor was named one of the top nine finalists in the Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year in a virtual Facebook live by Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier.

Sands-Anderson was one of 22 instructors named as a finalist from across the state of Georgia’s Technical Colleges. She was named Wiregrass’ Rick Perkins Winner in April.

Each college winner competed in the regional interviews in April to determine who would be the three to represent each region. After being named one of the state finalists Sands-Anderson, along with the other finalists will participate in virtual interviews by another panel of judges from across the state.

The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction is awarded annually. This award is designed to recognize and honor technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields. Instructors are nominated for the Rick Perkins Award by their peers. Competition among instructors occurs at the college, regional, and state levels.

Cherlyn learned that she was a top state finalist at a “watch party” at Wiregrass with co-workers and her family to hear the virtual announcement by the TCSG Commissioner. “I am beyond grateful and elated to have the opportunity to represent Wiregrass as a State Finalist,” shared Sands-Anderson. “This is an awesome experience and provides me with the opportunity to share my story of why I love my job.” She continued to share how this is such an honor to her and to be recognized for her work ethics and contributions to technical education through the new ideas and her passion for education and the students she serves in Adult Education. She works with adult learners to prepare them to take the high school equivalency GED® or HiSET® exam, opening the doors for employment and/or furthering one’s education. “I’ve had the opportunity of teaching Adult Education in technical education, the doorway of a foundation to a career, the second chance, and the ability to empower students by ministering to them the power of education and how it can change their life,” shared Sands-Anderson. Her favorite thing about teaching in the technical college system is the students she serves end with a success story, getting their high school equivalency.

The next round of interviews for the top state finalists will take place in a couple of weeks, with the state winner being announced virtually on the TSCG Facebook page on Tuesday, May 25. Wiregrass currently has the 2020 State Rick Perkins winner, Mike Day who serves the Coffee Campus as Welding Program Coordinator. To learn more about the Adult Education program at Wiregrass and to meet instructors like Cherlyn Sands- Anderson visit Wiregrass.edu.