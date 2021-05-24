//VSU Softball send-off to the D2 National Championship set for 2 pm

Share with friends











Two gritty games this past Saturday means the VSU Lady Blazers are headed to the DII National Championship for the fifth time in program history. The team leaves for Denver today at 2 pm and invite everyone out for a send-off at Steel’s Diamond.

Battling from the loser’s bracket, the Blazers poured it on to win two games against West Florida, the team that dropped them from the winner’s bracket earlier in the regional tournament. For a full breakdown of the games, please visit the VSU softball website here.

The team heads to Denver as one of the top eight teams in DII softball and a team record 105 homeruns to lead all of DII softball, as well as take the 2nd spot in the category for all of DI, DII, and DIII softball combined.

As the eight-seed in the tournament, VSU will be tested immediately, as they are scheduled to play the first-seed, #1 team in DII, Augustana, on Thursday at 1 pm local time. To find out more about the match-up and how to catch the action, visit the VSU website here.

We wish our Lady Blazers the best of luck and encourage anyone who can to send them off in style at at 2 pm. Bring your noise-makers and be prepared to be loud at the socially-distanced send-off!