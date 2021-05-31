//VFD responds to I-75 accident

Share with friends











Release:

On Saturday, May 29, at 12:15am, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to an accident on Interstate 75 South near Exit 16 in which four people were ejected from a vehicle.

All four individuals were transported by EMS to South Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. Firefighters remained on scene while Georgia State Patrol investigated the incident.

The Valdosta Fire Department wants to remind everyone that as they are traveling this weekend please be careful on the road. We want everyone to get to their destinations safely.