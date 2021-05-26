//Valdosta woman steals vehicle from car lot

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Sims, Tracy Lafaye, African American female, age 36, resident of Valdosta

On May 25, 2021, at approximately 10:36 am, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to Imperial Auto Sales, 1410 N Ashley Street after E911 received a call that a subject, later identified as Tracy Sims, had just stolen a vehicle from the car lot. A responding officer observed the stolen vehicle driving in an unsafe reckless manner near the intersection of N Oak Street and River Street. The officer attempted to pull Sims over via a traffic stop, but she fled in the vehicle. After a short pursuit, Sims was stopped and detained without incident. A small plastic baggie that contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was located on Sims. Sims was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with the following:

Theft by taking-motor vehicle (felony).

Possession of a controlled substance (felony).

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony).

Sims was issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving with a suspended license, improper U-turn, and improper lane change.

“We are proud of our officer for quickly catching this offender and getting her off of the streets before she or someone else was injured due to reckless behavior.” Lt. Scottie Johns