Offender: Lester, Tyrese L, African American male, age 21, resident of Valdosta

On May 26, 2021, at approximately 9 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an expired temporary tag. While speaking with the vehicle occupants the officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched and both a handgun and marijuana were located in the possession of Tyrese Lester, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the handgun had been stolen out of Bibb County, Georgia. Lester was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with theft by receiving a stolen handgun (felony) and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The driver of the vehicle was given citations for an expired tag and for not having insurance coverage on the vehicle.

“The officers did a great job investigating this case, getting the gun and drugs off of the streets of Valdosta.” Lt. Scottie Johns