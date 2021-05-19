//Valdosta recognizes National Public Works Week

Share with friends











Release:

The City of Valdosta Observes National Public Works Week

On Monday, May 17, 2021, Mayor Scott James Matheson kicked off National Public Works Week in the City of Valdosta with an official Proclamation. Mayor Matheson met with Public Works officials to show appreciation for all the department does to increase the quality of life within the City.

The national observance, sponsored by the American Public Works Association (APWA), was instituted in 1960. This year’s theme is “Stronger Together”. This theme challenges public works staff and citizens to think about the role public works plays in creating a great place to live. By working together, the impact citizens and public works professionals can have on their communities is magnified and results in the ability to accomplish goals once thought unattainable.

“During Public Works Week, our goal is to increase public awareness of the important role our employees play, educate citizens on public works professionals, and show our appreciation of the dedication and commitment that our employees display daily,” said Deputy City Manager of Operations and Public Works Director Richard Hardy.

The Valdosta Public Works Department is responsible for the daily operation of residential and commercial sanitation services, right-of-way street maintenance, and facilities maintenance, repair of city vehicles and equipment, and street sweeping in residential areas as well as designated state routes. Department staff also collects and properly disposes of recycling, bulk items and yard trash for city customers. For the protection of citizens, the Public Works Department also provides a mosquito spraying and larvacide program. In addition, the Mathis Auditorium, Woman’s Building and Sunset Hill Cemetery are owned and managed by the Public Works Department.

This year, National Public Works Week occurs from May 16 until May 22. An appreciation luncheon for all Public Works Employees will be held later this week.