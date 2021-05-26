//Valdosta Board names Felton interim Wildcats head coach

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – During the Valdosta Board of Education scheduled work session on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Coach Shelton Felton was named the interim Head Coach for the Valdosta Wildcats. Following the session, Superintendent Cason released the following statement:

The Valdosta Board of Education approved Coach Shelton Felton as the interim head coach for the Valdosta Wildcats during the regularly scheduled work session on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Coach Felton has been serving as the acting head coach, but will now take on all duties and responsibilities of overseeing the Valdosta Wildcats football program at Valdosta High School.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Valdosta City Schools will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent head coach. Coach Felton will have the opportunity to apply and interview for that position if he so chooses.

We would like to thank Coach Felton for stepping up and making this transition a smooth on for the more than 160 young men who participated in spring practice. Even though there has been a flurry of national attention, he has established a steady and promising routine for our players and we truly appreciate his noticeable efforts.

As the superintendent of this fantastic school district, I want to encourage Wildcat Nation to continue supporting our students and student athletes. Everyone from our band members, cheerleaders, players, coaches, instructors to the community an parent volunteers have put in countless hours to perform at their best and highest levels in August – for YOU, our fans. Show up. Cheer loud. Let these students know you care by allowing them to see you in the stands.

Best of luck to Coach Felton and our students. The best is truly yet to come. Go Cats!!

Dr. William “Todd” Cason, Superintendent, Valdosta City Schools