//Moody AFB A-10 Thunderbolt II Conducts Emergency Landing

Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – An Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II experienced an in-flight emergency resulting in an emergency ground landing at approximately 12:00 p.m. today on the Moody AFB flight line.

The aircraft, assigned to the 23d Fighter Group, 23d Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, was conducting a routine training sortie. The pilot is unharmed with no injuries reported at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

