//Lowndes High School plans to live stream 2021 Graduation

LHS Graduation Live Stream

Lowndes High School’s 2021 Graduation Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 29. The ceremony will be held at Martin Stadium, beginning at 8:30 AM.

The link for LHS Graduation Live Stream is http://lowndeshighschool.flywheelsites.com/?page_id=80

This link will be live-view only and will be inaccessible at the completion of the graduation ceremony. At that point, we will process the recorded video and make it available for downloading the following week and provide the link at that time. There will be no charge for the live stream or for the downloadable archive. This download link will remain active for the next year.