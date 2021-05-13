//Kevin Moore named SGMC’s Executive Director of Hospice

Share with friends











Release:

SGMC Names Kevin Moore the Executive Director of Hospice

South Georgia Medical Center announces the promotion of Kevin Moore to Executive Director of Hospice of South Georgia. Moore has been with Hospice for nine years.

In his new position Moore will oversee the overall direction of the hospice services, both inpatient and outpatient, palliative care and the Hospice Tree House. Moore will continue to establish, implement and evaluate goals and objectives for services which meet and promote standards of quality and contribute to the total organization and philosophy.

Moore graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He is a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse (CHPN), a graduate from Leadership Lowndes class of 2018, and has received a certificate for leadership training from Multi-View Incorporated, a hospice based consulting company.

Moore stated that he is excited for the opportunity to create a vision and help see that vision through for the future of the organization.

“I believe my heart and passion for what we do will help keep us at the forefront of innovation in regards to hospice and palliative care! I am honored and humbled each day to be allowed into our patients’ homes at such an intimate time, but no one person can do this by themselves. We have a truly amazing group of people who are committed to serving our community with the highest levels of customer and patient satisfaction. They understand the importance of what we do each and every day. I am honored to be able to lead such an amazing group,” says Moore.

Moore is married to Lindsey and together they have three boys, Sawyer, Davis, and Briggs.

Moore currently serves on the board of directors for Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care, and Board of Trustees for Park Avenue United Methodist Church.

For more information on Hospice of South Georgia, visit hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org.