//GFOA honors Lowndes for financial transparency

Release:

Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Lowndes County, Georgia: The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning Certificate of Achievement for Excellence.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the financial reports.

“We’re proud of the Finance Department for their exceptional financial reporting efforts,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes. “These awards indicate the commitment and transparency of our employees for maintaining the tradition of distinction in properly managing the county’s funds.”

Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.

For more information, contact Lowndes County’s Public Information Office at 229-671-2400 or visit www.lowndescounty.com.