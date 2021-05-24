//GBI investigating Adel officer involved shooting

Share with friends











Adel, GA (May 22, 2021) – On Saturday, May 22, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Adel Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:15 a.m., two officers with the Adel Police Department responded to the 700 block of Tony Street about a stolen car. The officers observed a man, later identified as Steve Newsome, age 31, of Adel, in the passenger seat of the car. As Newsome got out of the car, there was an exchange of gunfire. One of the officers was struck multiple times and taken to the South Georgia Medical Center. She is currently in stable condition. Newsome was also struck multiple times but was able to run a short distance. Officers caught up with Newsome and administered CPR until EMS/Fire arrived, but Newsome died on scene.

Newsome’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Alapha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/gbi-investigates-officer-involved-shooting-adel

This is the 33rd officer involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.