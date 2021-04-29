//Wild Adventures to host their 2021 season job fair May 1, 2

Share with friends











Release:

Wild Adventures to Host Job Fair, Hiring All Positions

Applicants Will Receive Offers “On-The-Spot”

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is hosting a job fair this weekend to hire more than 300 new employees to fill open positions for the 2021 Season.

“Our 2021 Season is off to an incredible start, and we are looking for friendly and engaging team members who are ready to welcome our guests and to create unforgettable memories,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “If you want to join a great team, work hard and have a fun summer, Wild Adventures is where you want to be.”

Positions are open in all departments including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise, and photography.

The job fair will be held at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone hired will receive a free ticket to the park.

“We are really proud of the fun and flexible work environment we provide our team members,” said Floyd. “We work with school schedules, team members receive a free season pass and free friend tickets, and we host special team member events throughout the season. We work really hard to make sure the benefits of working for our park extend beyond a paycheck.”

All interested applicants can pre-register for the job fair by completing an online application at WildAdventures.com/Jobs, but it is not required. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old.

Those attending the job fair should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skill tests, such as math for cash handling positions.

Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.