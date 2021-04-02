Local NewsApril 2, 2021 Valdosta City Manager discusses 2021 Strategic Initiatives Summit Share with friends Recently, City Manager, Mark Barber, discussed the 2021 Mayor/Council Strategic Initiatives Summit. See video below, or visit here. TAGS: 2021barbercity managercity manager mark barbercouncilgeorgiainitiativesmark barbermayorstrategicstrategic initiatives summitsummitvaldosta Related posts Valdosta burglar arrestedValdosta shooting leads to high-speed…VSU Undergraduate Research Symposium begins…Colquitt County man arrested for…VSU to host their Graduate…VSU’s Dennis Conway named Editor-Elect…Attorney General alerts residents of…Valdosta’s Downtown Maker’s Market returns…Lowndes County Schools releases weekly…PSST! to live stream their…