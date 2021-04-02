//Valdosta burglar arrested

Share with friends











Release:

On April 1, 2021, at approximately 4:25 am, Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to M&M Food Mart at 900 Melody Lane to investigate an alarm call. Upon arrival, officers noticed glass had been broken out of the business. Once the keyholder arrived on the scene he provided officers with video surveillance of the incident. Our officers immediately started searching the area for the suspect and the vehicle he left the area in. Upon approaching the intersection of South Oak Street and Old Clyattville Road a patrol officer noticed the offender, later identified as Michael Morton, standing next to the vehicle that had been seen in the surveillance video leaving the store. Morton was detained without incident. Officers checked the area and were able to locate items stolen out of the business to include the cash register. Morton was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with burglary (felony) and criminal damage to property (felony).

“We are very proud of these officers for thoroughly investigating this case, which led to the quick arrest of this offender.” Lt. Scottie Johns