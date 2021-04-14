//Turner Center’s ‘Spring into Art’ names award winners

Share with friends











Release:

Regional Artists Honored at 34th Annual Spring Into Art

Hundreds gathered on April 12 for the 34th Annual Spring Into Art Gala, hosted by the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. More than 320 pieces of original art created by 175 regional artists were entered into the region’s most prominent art exhibition and will remain on display through June 9.

“After a challenging past year, we are extremely grateful to the artists, sponsors, volunteers, vendors, patrons and other stakeholders for making this an incredible spring event,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “The public is invited to view the beautiful art that adorns the creative spaces within the Turner Center galleries. And, as always, admission to the galleries is free.”

Selections for awards were based on a dual-judge review, which was conducted without respect to names, title or prices of the artists’ work. Six thousand dollars in cash prizes were awarded to the top three winners in four categories, a Best of Show, as well as 10 honorable mentions.

Congratulations to the following award winners:

Best In Show

Barbara Balzer, Tallahassee, FL, “The Rhetorical Assassin, with Guardian” Ceramic

Painting Category

1st place: Mary VanLandingham, Nashville, GA, “Save Me the Red Chair” Oil on Canvas

2nd place: Alyse Keith, Valdosta, GA “Discarded Treasure” Watercolor/white pen

3rd place: Dean Little, Thomasville, GA, “Jump Jivin’” Acrylic

Drawing/Printmaking/ Mixed Media Category

1st place: Travis D. Simmons, Valdosta, GA, “Kids in Cages” Mixed Media

2nd place: Adam Calvin, Lake Park, GA, “Pitchers” Hand-Altered Etching

3rd place: Ali Holcomb, Valdosta, GA, “Evolving Identity (Mylar Distortions)” Lithography & Ink Wash

Digital Arts/Photography Category

1st place: David Retterbush, Valdosta, GA, “Water Walk” Photography

2nd place: L. Stephanie Smith, Quitman, GA, “Believe” Photography

3rd place: David Belcher, Menlo, GA, “Moon in the Clouds” Photography

Sculpture/Ceramics/Jewelry/Crafts Category

1st place: Thara Lingefelt, Valdosta, GA, “Moroccan Lights” Clay

2nd place: Dan Wells, Valdosta, GA, “Yard Waste” Sculpture

3rd place: Jeff Byers, Perry, FL, “Silent Running” Clay

Honorable Mentions

Dave Richards, Valdosta, GA, “Emergence” Wood

Amanda Yates, Thomasville, GA, “Ruby in the Dust” Photography

Brandon Blane McMillan, Hahira, GA, “Miami ‘86” Mixed Media

Anda Chance, McAlpin, FL, “Girls of Summer” Colored Pencil

Christine Flanagan, Live Oak, FL, “On the Avenue” Colored Pencil

Coby Browning Rice, Ray City, GA, “City Skates” Colored Pencil

Anthony Bareham, Tallahassee, FL, “Grey Shrimpers” Watercolor

Steven S. Walker, Hahira, GA, “The Sweet Life…with a Twist” Oil

Kay Cromartie, Thomasville, GA, “Creature Comfort” Watercolor

Thomas M. Thomson, Havana, FL, “Windows and Walls” Oil on Canvas

Judges

Erin Kendrick, Artist/Art Educator, Jacksonville FL and Trevor Dunn, Artist/Art Educator, Jacksonville, FL

At the event, Colson Printing also selected 13 works from the exhibition to be featured in their 2022 calendar, a sought-after art calendar that will be available to the public this fall.

The Loyce and Annette Turner Foundation, Synovus Bank, and the Price-Campbell Foundation are Platinum Sponsors of the 2021 Spring Into Art Gala. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts appreciates dozens of other sponsors that, along with the Platinum Sponsors, made the 2021 exhibition a regional success. These sponsors are proudly displayed at the center and at turnercenter.org.

The exhibit is on display at the Turner Center until close of business on June 9. Participating artists, as well as individuals who have purchased art from the exhibit, may pick up their pieces from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 10; and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 11, at the 527 N. Patterson street center. For more information, call 229-247-2787.