//The VSU ‘Living in Color’ virtual art show soon to arrive

Share with friends











Release:

VSU’s Virtual Spring 2021 Senior Art, Design Exhibition Opens April 18

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery presents “Living in Color,” a virtual recognition of 20 graduating Department of Art & Design students at www.vsugallery.org. The exhibit opens on Sunday, April 18.

“Living in Color” features a variety of two- and three-dimensional work spanning multiple mediums — paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, graphic design, printmaking, book art, ceramics, jewelry, and metalworking — by Jadah Alford, Lo Baker, Rasheem Callender, Daniel Carter, Caroline Closson, Jennifer Delabra, Sophia Dong, Elliot Ingram, Thuy Le, Joellyn Mak, Christian Perry, Arielle Ramey, Isabelle Redenius, Nalla Roberts, Camille Sowell, Jenni Steltenpohl, Madelynn Tahsler, Alex Walden, Malik Williams, and Hannah Wynn.

All of the students are art majors who anticipate graduating with either a Bachelor of Fine Arts or Bachelor of Arts in May.

“The work shown in ‘Living in Color explores the use of art as communication,” the graduates shared in their class statement. “This communication can lie within the self as a deeper personal exploration or shine through with the ability to share our unique experiences in life. Each one of us sees the world through such diverse perspectives. This is featured in work that expresses the versatility of the body, the struggles of living as a person of color in America, and the duality of nature.

“Our title, ‘Living in Color,’ represents each one of us as individuals and unique artists, and although these colors are different, we still can find the allure in them. Each of us are at various points in our lives, and we each have unique experiences that make us beautiful in our own way. Artists have an exceptional way of seeing the world, tending to see it as it should be instead of how it is. In a time when the world is bleak and gray, as artists we aim to brighten the world by choosing to live in color.”

The spring senior exhibition for art majors is typically held inside VSU’s Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery. However, due to the ongoing global health crisis and restrictions on social gatherings, the exhibit was moved online to allow these students the opportunity to present their work and celebrate years of patience, courage, creativity, and determination.

Fans of “Living in Color” are invited to return to the virtual gallery on Monday, April 26, to view each student-artist’s personal video presentation and learn more about their work, as well as their ideas and processes.

Virtual Exhibition:

www.vsugallery.org

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/art/

On Facebook:

VSU Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery

On Instagram:

VSU Fine Arts Gallery