//SGMC to host Nursing Career Fair

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is hosting the hospital’s first in-person Nursing Career Fair of the year on April 22, 2021 from 10 AM – 3 PM at Mathis City Auditorium in Valdosta.

Representatives from all nursing units will be available to provide interviews and give job offers. Candidates are required to bring their resumes and be an RN or LPN with an active GA or multistate license or be in the process of obtaining their nursing license. Registration is not required to attend the event.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this event to nurses in our region. We will still maintain social distancing guidelines and candidates are required to wear masks. It is going to be a great event and we hope to see a big turnout of nurses.” says Ashley Romadka SGMC Director of Human Resources.

To learn more visit, sgmc.org.