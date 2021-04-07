//Presidents named by TCSG at Lanier Tech and West Georgia

Share with friends











Release:

TCSG Appoints New Presidents for West Georgia Technical College and Lanier Technical College

ATLANTA, GA—The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently approved Commissioner Greg Dozier’s recommended appointment of Dr. Julie Post to lead West Georgia Technical College and Tim McDonald to lead Lanier Technical College.

“Today is an exciting day for West Georgia Technical College, Lanier Technical College, and the communities they serve,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “Both Dr. Post and Mr. McDonald are proven postsecondary leaders within the Technical College System of Georgia with the experience and skills necessary to lead these colleges. Both have a commitment to expanding opportunity to more Georgians through higher education and to continue developing a skilled workforce for our business and industry partners.”

Dr. Post comes to West Georgia Technical College with an extensive educational background in secondary and postsecondary education as well as higher education administration. After serving as a high school teacher and then an adjunct instructor, she joined Gwinnett Technical College in 2005. During her 16 years there, she held multiple positions in Institutional Research and Effectiveness, where she worked to support college-wide planning, research, accreditation, and organizational support. Dr. Post has been serving as Vice President of Student Affairs for Gwinnett Tech since 2012, leading all college student services.

Dr. Post graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Northern Kentucky University, a Master of Arts in the Art of Teaching from Marygrove College, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Georgia.

Tim McDonald will begin as Lanier Technical College’s President after serving as its Interim President since December 2020. McDonald began his career with Lanier Tech 37 years ago when he began as an instructor in the Machine Tool Technology program. Since then, McDonald served as the Executive Vice President of Lanier Tech, providing leadership for the Economic Development and Adult Education Divisions of the College. He also served as Vice President for Economic Development and as the Dean of the college’s Dawson campus.

A native of Hall County, McDonald earned an Advanced General Machinist Diploma from Lanier Technical College, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Southern Polytechnic State University, and a Masters of Business Administration from Brenau University.

Dr. Post will assume her role on April 16 and Mr. McDonald will assume his on April 1.