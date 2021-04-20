//Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Saint Augustine Rd.

Share with friends











Release:

On April 17, 2021, at approximately 2:30 am, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers and Traffic Accident Investigators responded to the 1200 block of North Saint Augustine Road after E911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway. Upon arrival officers rendered aid and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The investigation is ongoing, so no further information is being released at this time.

“Our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time”. Lt. Scottie Johns