//Lowndes recognizes Animal Care and Control officers

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Recognize National Animal Care and Control Officer Appreciation Week

Lowndes County, Georgia– National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week is happening this week, April 11-17, 2021. This week of appreciation is designed to give recognition to the hard-working men and women of Animal Care and Control. Just like other public safety and law enforcement agents, Animal Care and Control personnel are devoted, compassionate people who risk their lives to ensure the safety and care of wild animals, pets and people.

Lowndes County currently has five Animal Control Officers.

R to L: Sargent Mike Brown, Officers Mayra DelaCruz, Matt Varney, Eric Sharp and Jeff Atkinson

Animal Care and Control officers provide several services in Lowndes County including:

Assisting with injured, sick or stray dogs and cats

Assisting with sick, injured or orphaned wildlife

Investigating animal cruelty cases

Protecting and rescuing animals from provincial and federal laws related to animal care

Educating the public about wildlife and their behavior

Educating the public of the importance of pet identification with microchips or collar tags

Investigating and enforcing Animal Control By-laws (e.g., off leash dogs, barking, licensing of dogs/cats)

Assisting other authorities such as police or other emergency services and public health agencies when necessary, to protect animals and people

Protecting the public from diseases such as rabies

“Animal Care and Control personnel rescue helpless animals from situations of abuse, starvation, injury and disease. While their jobs can be difficult and often thankless, we appreciate their dedication to helping protect and help rescue wild animals or pets,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.

“We thank all of them for the hard work they do in our community each and every day,” said Dukes. “If you see an officer this week, say “Thank You!”

For more information visit www.lowndescounty.com.