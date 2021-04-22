//LHS Mock Trial Team completes another successful season

Share with friends











Release:

The LHS Mock Trial team, along with their Attorney Coach Mr. Wade Krueger, has completed another successful season. The mock trial competition season runs from January- March. The entire mock trial season was virtual this year. Every competition was held on Zoom, with students, judges, and attorneys being anywhere in the state of Georgia. Because of this, we did not compete against our usual opponents that are based on location (the typical region and district), and instead competed against 6 teams from across the state. After the Preliminary Rounds (Rounds 1-4), Lowndes ranked 39th out of 99 teams. This qualified us for the Midlevel Rounds where we competed in Rounds 5 and 6. We, unfortunately, did not make it to State this year. However, we did have several students win awards. MaKenzie Alexander (sophomore), Emily Dinkins (sophomore), and J.T. Davis (junior) all won Outstanding Witness awards for their compelling performances. Esha Aman (junior) won an Outstanding Attorney award for giving an exceptional Opening Statement and commanding the (virtual) courtroom during her direct and cross-examinations.



The court case this year was a (pretend) civil case about a vape shop owner’s liability for the death of a 15-year-old boy. It was a great case considering how relevant the dangers of vaping are to our students. Students prepared for trial by taking on the role of either an attorney or witness. Half of the students on the team were the plaintiff, and the other half was the defense. Next year, we will compete with a criminal case. The details of next year’s case will come out in October of 2021.