//Kemp appoints VSU graduate to Alapaha Judicial Circuit

Release:

Gov. Kemp Appoints Studstill to Alapaha Judicial Circuit

Atlanta, GA – Recently Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of Chase Studstill to fill the District Attorney vacancy in the Alapaha Circuit Court.

Studstill will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Dick Perryman as Superior Court Judge of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, effective February 22, 2021. The Alapaha Judicial Circuit is comprised of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook, and Lanier Counties.

Chase Studstill holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Valdosta State University and a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. Since 2017, Studstill has served as a public defender in the Tift Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office. From 2007 through 2016, Studstill served as a part-time office manager and legal assistant at Studstill Firm, LLP. In 2016, he also served as a legal assistant at the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.