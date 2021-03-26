//Women’s healthcare options expand in south Georgia

Share with friends











SGMC has announced the creation of SGMC Women’s Health, a new OG/GYN practice opening April 5th and featuring three local obstetricians–Ellen Eanes Courson, MD, MBA, Jerthitia Taylor Grate, MD, and Danielle McFarland, MD. The focus is to create complete women’s healthcare in the region.

( Pictured above: Dr. Danielle McFarland, Dr. Ellen Eanes Courson, and Dr. Jerthitia Taylor Grate)

From SGMC:

South Georgia Medical Center is proud to announce that local obstetricians Ellen Eanes Courson, MD, MBA, Jerthitia Taylor Grate, MD, and Danielle McFarland, MD, have joined the SGMC Physician Network. The partnership is part of SGMC’s goal to develop a comprehensive women’s healthcare program for the region.

Their practice, SGMC Women’s Health, will provide experienced obstetrical and gynecological care. Together, the physicians have 60 years of experience and are all board certified by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The physicians will see patients beginning April 5 at their newly renovated office located on 3312 North Oak Street Extension in Valdosta, Georgia.

Dr. Courson is a native of Valdosta and a graduate of Valdosta High School and Valdosta State University. Dr. Courson received her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) where she also completed her residency. She has practiced in Valdosta since 1991 and also serves as an Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at MCG and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Courson shared, “I am proud to partner with the hospital in which I was born, in which I was the first female surgeon, and in which my son, Seth Courson, DO now practices by my side. I am looking forward to this new adventure while remaining committed to delivering the same care I have provided to the community for the last 30 years.”

Dr. Taylor is also a native of Valdosta and graduate of Lowndes High, she received her medical degree from MCG and completed her residency at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. In addition to delivering babies, Dr. Taylor is certified in the daVinci Robotic Surgical System which she uses to perform minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries for hysterectomies, myomectomies, endometriosis resections and pelvic organ prolapse. She has been practicing in Valdosta since 2006.

“When we look for partnerships, it has to be with a company who will have the same expectations for excellence as we have and I feel we have this partnering with SGMC. I’m thrilled to continue to offer Comprehensive Healthcare with cutting edge technology to the Women of Valdosta, Georgia,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. McFarland is also a native of Valdosta, Dr. McFarland is a proud graduate of Lowndes High School and Georgia Tech. She received her medical degree from MCG and completed her internship and residency at the Atlanta Medical Center. She has been practicing in Valdosta since 2006.

“I am so excited to begin offering care for the women in Lowndes County and the surrounding area through SGMC Women’s Health. It’s been a blessing to practice in the field I love, in the community where I was born and raised. This area has grown so much over the years and it is an exciting time to join the SGMC Family,” shared Dr. McFarland. “The expansion of the SGMC Physician network to include women’s health attests to the growth in our area and the commitment of the organization to provide exceptional care to the women of South Georgia.”

“Drs. Courson, Taylor, and McFarland have been leaders in women’s health and an integral part of our health care delivery system for many years, and we are thrilled to be able to take that partnership to the next level,” said SGMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean.

Also joining SGMC Women’s Health are family health nurse practitioners Millie Jordan, NP-C, and Kristin Tucker, NP-C. To schedule an appointment or learn more call 229-433-8526 or visit sgmc.org/obgyn. “