//Valdosta man arrested for drugs

Release:

Offender: Boykin, Corey, Caucasian male, age 19, resident of Valdosta

On March 16, 2021, at approximately 1:53 am., officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of Lakeside Drive after a concerned citizen called E911 about possible narcotics activity occurring at the residence. When officers arrived on the scene they spoke with the resident, later identified as Corey Boykin. While speaking with Boykin the officers were able to detect an odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence. Officers located 44 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a grinder both commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics. Boykin was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Possession of marijuana (Felony) and possession of drug-related objects. (Misdemeanor).

“This is another example of citizens and law enforcement working together to make our community a safer place to live.” Lt. Scottie Johns