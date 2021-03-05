//Turner Center kicks off music in the Art Park for 2021

Share with friends











Release:

Join the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the first Music in the Art Park concert of 2021 sponsored by the United Way. Musical guest Mainstream Band GA will deliver an exciting show for everyone to enjoy. The free concert will take place 7-9 p.m. on Fri., March 12, in the Art Park located at 605 N. Patterson St.

Mainstream Band GA is a multi-genre band that guarantees each audience member will hear a song they will love. Kona Ice and Big Nick’s BBQ will be on-site food and beverage vendors for this event.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event, and relax in the park while safely distancing and enjoying the music.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of every month, March through November, from 7-9 p.m., feature local favorite musicians, and are free to the public.

The event will take place outdoors and social distancing will be required. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.