//SGMC receives grant for ‘AngelEye’ cameras

Release:

The South Georgia Medical Center Foundation received a $175,000 grant from the Roots and Wings Foundation to support AngelEye, the new technology recently installed in the SGMC Birthplace. AngelEye cameras allow families to check on their babies 24/7 through secure livestreaming video over a computer, phone or tablet. The application also has a one-way patient update tool that allows doctors and nurses to send vital updates and precious moments through a text, photo, or video recording.

The grant will fund the software and 32 live-streaming video cameras installed in the SGMC Birthplace. The cameras are located across various departments including Labor & Delivery, Nursery, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Surgery and select Post Partum rooms.

The Roots and Wings Foundation supports access to high quality, affordable, safety net healthcare, including maternal and perinatal health, family planning, and mental health. SGMC is committed to women and infant’s health throughout the region and is excited to deploy the latest technology with the help from this generous organization.

“On behalf of The Roots and Wings Foundation’s board and staff, we are excited to support SGMC Foundation and to be a partner in your work,” says Shana Dall’Osto, Executive Director of Roots and Wings Foundation.

“We are very grateful to receive this funding which will allow SGMC to deploy the latest technology and help families stay connected to their little ones,” says Elizabeth Vickers, Executive Director of SGMC Foundation.

Now more than ever, virtual technology is often the only source keeping families connected in the most critical of moments. The SGMC Foundation is asking for donations to help sustain this service as well as funds to help purchase more cameras. To donate, please visit www.sgmcfoundation.org/AngelEye.