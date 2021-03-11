//Public Works hold Old Woodvalley neighborhood clean-up

Share with friends











Photos provided by Kellie Rae Photography.

Release:

The Old Woodvalley neighborhood got a head start on their spring cleaning this year thanks to some help from the City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department. For the past two years now, Public Works has been pushing the “Love Where You Live Campaign,” which focuses on the commitment to help others and keep our community clean. Through the Love Where You Live Campaign, residents are encouraged to take pride in our community, including their neighborhoods. So when Old Woodvalley Residents decided to take the initiative to hold a community cleanup, the Public Works Department was happy to provide them with two roll-off containers.

It all started when the Neighborhood’s Activities Planning Committee decided to put on a spring-cleaning event for all its residents. From there, Old Woodvalley resident Tony Gay reached out to District 6 City Councilmember Andy Gibbs to figure out how to get started. Gibbs put the committee in contact with the Public Works Department, who was eager to lend a helping hand, and even more helpful, they provided the neighborhood with two roll-out containers. These containers are substantially large and allow residents to dispose of bulk items such as old furniture and appliances.

The cleanup was a massive convenience for residents like Julia Ard. After moving a handful of times, she hasn’t had the time to dispose of all her family’s unusable items. “This is super useful because we haven’t had the opportunity to get rid of all the stuff in our house, but now we were able to get all this stuff out and make some room. To see the community come together in this way to clean up, I love it,” said Ard.

Originally the neighborhood only planned to keep these containers for a week. However, the cleanup has been running so successfully that the department has allowed them an additional few days. Once residents are finished with the containers, all their contents will be disposed of properly in the landfill.

For more information on the Public Works Department’s Roll-Out Container Program, please call (229) 259-3588.