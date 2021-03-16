//Lowndes writing fair winners
Lowndes writing fair winners

Congratulations to the Lowndes County Schools’ students who were selected as Coastal Plains RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) District Writing Fair winners.  On the local level, these students represented their classroom, school, and district as Writing Fair Winners.  They are now our RESA District level winners!  There are 12 school systems in our RESA district.  

SchoolGrade Name Title
WestsideElementaryGrade KKinlee DeanReindeer
WestsideElementaryGrade 1Sara HeatonThe Princess Without a Prince
Pine GroveElementaryGrade 2Sydney ClemonsHow To Brush Your Teeth
ClyattvilleElementaryGrade 3Abigail TaylorLightning Kid
HahiraElementaryGrade 4Marybeth MooreDiary of a Military Dog
DewarElementaryGrade 5Elizabeth FarmerLiving in The Great Depression. A Nightmare.
Hahira MiddleGrade 6Vanessa SmithThe New Normal
Hahira MiddleGrade 7Breauna CoodyThe Messed Up Life of Lisa Forman
Pine Grove MiddleGrade 8 Kailey SmithNone
