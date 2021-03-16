//Lowndes writing fair winners

Share with friends











Release:

Congratulations to the Lowndes County Schools’ students who were selected as Coastal Plains RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) District Writing Fair winners. On the local level, these students represented their classroom, school, and district as Writing Fair Winners. They are now our RESA District level winners! There are 12 school systems in our RESA district.

School Grade Name Title WestsideElementary Grade K Kinlee Dean Reindeer WestsideElementary Grade 1 Sara Heaton The Princess Without a Prince Pine GroveElementary Grade 2 Sydney Clemons How To Brush Your Teeth ClyattvilleElementary Grade 3 Abigail Taylor Lightning Kid HahiraElementary Grade 4 Marybeth Moore Diary of a Military Dog DewarElementary Grade 5 Elizabeth Farmer Living in The Great Depression. A Nightmare. Hahira Middle Grade 6 Vanessa Smith The New Normal Hahira Middle Grade 7 Breauna Coody The Messed Up Life of Lisa Forman Pine Grove Middle Grade 8 Kailey Smith None