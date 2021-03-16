//Lowndes writing fair winners

Share with friends
Release:
Congratulations to the Lowndes County Schools’ students who were selected as Coastal Plains RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) District Writing Fair winners. On the local level, these students represented their classroom, school, and district as Writing Fair Winners. They are now our RESA District level winners! There are 12 school systems in our RESA district.
|School
|Grade
|Name
|Title
|WestsideElementary
|Grade K
|Kinlee Dean
|Reindeer
|WestsideElementary
|Grade 1
|Sara Heaton
|The Princess Without a Prince
|Pine GroveElementary
|Grade 2
|Sydney Clemons
|How To Brush Your Teeth
|ClyattvilleElementary
|Grade 3
|Abigail Taylor
|Lightning Kid
|HahiraElementary
|Grade 4
|Marybeth Moore
|Diary of a Military Dog
|DewarElementary
|Grade 5
|Elizabeth Farmer
|Living in The Great Depression. A Nightmare.
|Hahira Middle
|Grade 6
|Vanessa Smith
|The New Normal
|Hahira Middle
|Grade 7
|Breauna Coody
|The Messed Up Life of Lisa Forman
|Pine Grove Middle
|Grade 8
|Kailey Smith
|None