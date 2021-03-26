//Lowndes stand-out Jacurri Brown announces college plans

Share with friends











Jacurri Brown, four-star Lowndes High School QB, announced his college intentions this morning on CBS Sports HQ. The rising senior has plans to attend and play for the University of Miami.

Brown has made a splash in his time at LHS, garnering much attention from college recruits, amassing dozens of offers to consider. It’s no wonder. The 6’4″, 205 lbs quarterback is one of the nation’s elite, ranking fifth in the nation for 2022 dual-threat QB’s, and 20th overall in the state of Georgia. In his three seasons at Lowndes, he has amassed 6,710 yards of offense (3,387 throwing and 3,323 running) enroute to 72 touchdowns (28 passing and 44 rushing).

HIs performance has garnered him much recognition along the way, being selected both his sophomore and junior years as a Georgia first team-all-state, along with a 7A state championship appearance his sophomore year.

Brown had narrowed his many choices to Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M, and Arizona State. Many had forecast a choice to Miami prior to this morning’s announcement. It was apparent he took his decision very seriously. When asked about his attire on the announcement this morning, a suit instead of his usal LHS garb, he replied, “This is a business decision.”

Interestingly enough, he will be joining a team that has a commitment from former Valdosta High School QB, Jake Garcia.