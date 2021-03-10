//Lowndes Commissioners approve tank maintenance contract

Share with friends











At their regularly scheduled Board of Commission meeting on Tuesday, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners awarded a contract to American Tank Maintenance for maintenance of Lowndes County’s potable water tanks.

The seven-year contract is to perform maintenance, repairs cleaning, and coating of Lowndes County’s potable water tanks. The contract will create an ongoing preventative maintenance schedule that will meet the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) standards and community expectations.

Tank maintenance is required by Georgia EPD to complete interior washout and inspection of the tanks. The washout cleans and removes any sedimentation that can occur.

“The inspections will allow us to identify and correct maintenance issues before they escalate into high cost repair items,” said Lowndes County Utilities Director Steve Stalvey.

American Tank Maintenance has provisions in place to maintain adequate water supply and pressure.

“In most cases, Lowndes County residents will not notice a disruption in water pressure while the maintenance is happening,” said Stalvey.

For more information contact Lowndes County Utilities, 229.671.2500.