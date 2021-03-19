//19-year-old Valdosta man arrested for murder

Share with friends











Release:

Persons Involved:

Arrested: Jarod Antwan Gordon, Jr., African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta Resident

Victim: Jahnard Brooks, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta Resident

On Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 10:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to a residence in the 900 block of McAfina Trail after E911 received a call about two subjects being shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two subjects that had been shot and they immediately began to render aid to the victims. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on the scene and confirmed that a 21- year- old male, Jahnard Brooks, was deceased on scene. The other victim, a 20-year-old female, had a gunshot wound to one of her lower extremities. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where she was treated and released. Crime Scene Personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to process the scene for evidence.

Since the incident, Valdosta Police Department Detectives have been following up on all tips that have been received and have been thoroughly going through evidence. As a result of the efforts put forth by Detective personnel, Jarod Antwan Gordon, Jr., was identified as a suspect in this case. On March 17, 2021, Gordon was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the following charges:

· Felony Murder-felony;

· 2 counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony;

· 2 counts aggravated assault-felony; and

· Possession/receiving stolen property-felony.

“I am very proud of the hard work and dedication that our detectives put forth on this case. Because of their thorough investigation, the offender will be held accountable for the death of Mr. Brooks. Our thoughts continue to go out to Mr. Brooks’ family as they are facing the loss of their loved one.” Chief Leslie Manahan

This investigation is on-going and further charges are pending. If anyone has any further information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091 or the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145.