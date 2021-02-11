//Wiregrass receives $10K donation from Georgia Power

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Power donates to Wiregrass’ Mechatronics Program

Valdosta, GA – Georgia Power has donated $10,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to support the College’s Mechatronics, a pre-engineering program. Georgia Power made this outstanding donation to the program that is offered as a Degree, Diploma, and Certificates. Students enrolled in the Dual Enrollment program are also able to take this program while in high school and earn college credit for free. Georgia Power’s partnership with the Wiregrass Mechatronics program is an investment in the future of workforce development in South Georgia.

Joshua Whittington is the college’s Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs and serves as the Mechatronics Program Instructor and had this to share, “This generous donation from a prominent community partner such as Georgia Power will provide our students and local workforce with the tools needed to succeed and grow their skillset in an ever-changing world as we adapt to the workforce needs of our regional employers.”

The Mechatronics program prepares graduates for jobs with backgrounds in industrial maintenance including electronics, industrial wiring, motors, controls, PLC’s, instrumentation fluid power, mechanical, pumps and piping and computers. Students who graduate with the degree from this program are able to enroll with credits being accepted into Kennesaw State University’s Engineering program thanks to an articulation agreement between the two colleges.

“Wiregrass students will benefit for years to come thanks to this generous donation from Georgia Power,” shared Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “We look forward to watching this program grow and the impact Wiregrass graduates will have in the workforce in our communities we serve.”

The college is currently accepting new students for Spring Express term, classes begin February 18. To learn more about Wiregrass’ Foundation or to donate, please contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising, at 229-333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.