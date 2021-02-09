//VPD officers’ quick actions save a child having a seizure

Share with friends











Release:

VPD Recognizes Four Officers for Life-Saving Actions

On February 8th, Chief Leslie Manahan recognized Officers Dmitry Zimin, James Turner, Preston White, and Alberto Castellanos, for their quick thinking and response which saved the life of a child, by presenting each of them a departmental challenge coin.

On January 21, 2020, a mother was rushing her child to the hospital due to the child having a seizure in the vehicle. While heading to the hospital, the mother updated E911 that the child was unresponsive. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and began to attempt to render aid to the child. Due to the child being unresponsive, officers decided to go ahead and take the child to the hospital. Officer White held the child and got into the backseat of Officer Castellanos’ patrol vehicle, who immediately headed to the hospital. Officers Zimin and Turner immediately began to block intersections to assist Officer Castellanos getting to the hospital quickly and safely. On Friday, February 5th, the department received a phone call from the child’s mother. Even though the child is still receiving treatment, the mother stated that the quick actions of these officers saved her child’s life.