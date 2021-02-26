//VLPRA announces Azalea 5K registration now open
VLPRA announces Azalea 5K registration now open

VLPRA’S AZALEA 5K KICKS OFF CELEBRATION

Registration is open now at www.vlpra.com.  On-site check in will open at 7:00 AM on Saturday morning, March 13th, at the Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA) located at 1605 Azalea Drive.  VLPRA encourages advanced registration but will accept race day registration. The 5K begins with a mass start at 8:00 AM.  The race will start and finish at VECA. 

The event is open to all ages and all fitness levels.  Paying participants will get t-shirts while supplies last.  There will be medals for the top overall male and female and for the top male and female and in each age division.  It’s only $15 for advanced registration.  The price goes up to $20 on race day. Sign up by March 3rd to guarantee a t-shirt.  Register online at www.vlpra.com.

WHO: Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority
WHAT: VLPRA’s Azalea 5K
WHEN: Saturday, March 13th, 2021
WHERE: 1605 Azalea Drive, Valdosta
HOW MUCH: $15 advanced registration // $20 on race day

