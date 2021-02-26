//VLPRA announces Azalea 5K registration now open

Share with friends











Release:

VLPRA’S AZALEA 5K KICKS OFF CELEBRATION

Registration is open now at www.vlpra.com. On-site check in will open at 7:00 AM on Saturday morning, March 13th, at the Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA) located at 1605 Azalea Drive. VLPRA encourages advanced registration but will accept race day registration. The 5K begins with a mass start at 8:00 AM. The race will start and finish at VECA.

The event is open to all ages and all fitness levels. Paying participants will get t-shirts while supplies last. There will be medals for the top overall male and female and for the top male and female and in each age division. It’s only $15 for advanced registration. The price goes up to $20 on race day. Sign up by March 3rd to guarantee a t-shirt. Register online at www.vlpra.com.

WHO: Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority

WHAT: VLPRA’s Azalea 5K

WHEN: Saturday, March 13th, 2021

WHERE: 1605 Azalea Drive, Valdosta

HOW MUCH: $15 advanced registration // $20 on race day