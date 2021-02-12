//VCS teachers show support for the “Art on a Cart” initiative

Share with friends











Release:

Art on a Cart Initiative in Valdosta City Schools

Our teachers are dedicated to creating safe opportunities for students to engage in meaningful learning. Across schools, you will see teachers supporting our “art on a cart” initiative. Art teachers are traveling to classrooms so as to avoid increased movement of students in the hallway. Now, more than ever before, our students need creative outlets to express emotion! Thank you to our art teachers for going the extra mile to provide this opportunity!