//Unattended cooking leads to residential fire in Valdosta

Release:

Valdosta Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on Deborah Drive

On Saturday January 30, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2406 Deborah Drive. The call came in from dispatch at 5:48 PM. Fire crews arrived on scene in less than four minutes and found flames coming from the front of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than two minutes. No injuries were reported. The residents were located outside of the structure upon the fire departments arrival.

The fire was determined to be caused by unattended cooking, which remains the leading cause of residential fires in the City of Valdosta. Much of the resident’s belongings were salvaged due to the fire department’s quick response.

There were a total of 13 fire personnel on the scene. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.