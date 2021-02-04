//Pearlman Center raises awareness for World Cancer Day

Share with friends











Release:

SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center Recognizes World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day is recognized every year on Feb. 4 to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

“At South Georgia Medical Center we want to thank our nurses, physicians, staff and volunteers for continuously raising awareness and helping save lives from this disease,” said Randy Smith, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death across the world.

It’s particularly important to raise awareness for cancer screenings this year. According to the American Journal of Managed Care, screenings for breast, colon, prostate, and lung cancer dropped dramatically (by 85%, 75%, 74%, and 56%, respectively) at the peak of the pandemic in April 2020 compared with 2019. Delays in screening can negatively impact patients in a big way.

“We want to encourage the community to maintain their preventive care to include appropriate cancer screenings,” said Janna Luke, Director of the Pearlman Cancer Center. “Early diagnosis improves cancer outcomes because we are able to provide care at the earliest possible stage.”

SGMC’s Pearlman Comprehensive Cancer Center is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC) and the American College of Radiology (ACR) and offers many of the latest cancer-fighting treatment options to include radiation therapy, advanced chemotherapy and biotherapy, surgical oncology, clinical trials including precision medicine trial and genetic counseling for cancer causing genes.

For more information on SGMC’s comprehensive cancer center, visit sgmc.org.

Photo cutline: Staff at the SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center show their support for the day by taking pictures with a lavender ribbon to represent all forms of cancer.