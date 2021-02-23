//Moody AFB training to continue through this week

Share with friends











Moody AFB is back at training this week, making sure they stay sharp and ready. “Mosaic Tiger,” an operation readiness exercise, will continue through February 26th, according to a release from the base.

RELEASE:

Moody AFB Conducts Readiness Exercises – Mosaic Tiger

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23d Wing at Moody Air Force Base will be conducting a readiness exercise between Feb. 22, 2021 and Feb. 26, 2021.

During the exercise, noise disturbances and the movement of assets (people, munitions, vehicles, etc.) will increase. Information concerning closures, delays and noise disturbances will be available on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/moodyairforcebase.

If in the event the exercises are interrupted by a real world event, a subsequent advisory will be published.

Questions can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146, 23wg.pa@us.af.mil or officialflyingtigersmediaops@gmail.com. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases.